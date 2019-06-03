Police probe into murder in Sheffield city centre continues

A police probe into a murder in Sheffield city centre is continuing this morning following the arrest of a man.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 03 June, 2019, 07:01

A 26-year-old man from Shiregreen, Sheffield, was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of murder following the death of Martin Rigg, 37, who died after a collision with a tram in the city centre.

Martin Rigg

Mr Rigg, from Sheffield, was struck by a tram on West Street, close to Convent Walk, on Wednesday, May 22.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but later died.

It is believed that Mr Rigg was involved in an altercation before the collision.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 939 of May 22.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.