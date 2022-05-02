The Royal Navy warship named after the Steel City was struck by an Argentine missile on May 4, and later sunk on May 10 in 1982. Of the 268 crew many were taken to safety but 20 were killed and more injured.

On Sunday, April 1, Sheffield City Centre came to a standstill, as civic leaders, veterans and members of the public joined together to commemorate the lives of the brave men and women who went down with the HMS Sheffield.

And South Yorkshire Police’s drone was there to capture a unique view of the service, which included a parade from the Sheffield Sea Cadets who marched past the war memorial in Barker’s Pool.

For a moment yesterday morning (May 1) the city centre came to a standstill to witness a parade by the Sheffield Sea Cadets at the war memorial in Barker's Pool.

The photographs show Sea Cadets standing in formation in Barker’s Pool, and show the parade moving up Leopold Street in the city centre.