Teenage boys jailed over sex attack after woman in Sheffield park reports rape

Two teenage boys from Sheffield have been sentenced today after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in a city park.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 3:18 pm

The boys, both aged 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court today over an attack in High Hazels Park, Darnall, last November.

A 16-year-old boy was found guilty of rape and theft at a previous hearing on 21 July 2021 and was handed a seven year sentence.

Another 16-year-old boy was found guilty of sexual assault at the same hearing and was today handed a two-year sentence.

High Hazels Park, Darnall

A third boy, aged 15, who had been charged with attempted sexual assault, was found not guilty at a hearing on August 19.On November 23, 2020, police received reports that a 21-year-old woman had been raped by a group of offenders.

South Yorkshire Police described the incident as a ‘horrendous attack’·

Sheffield Crown Court heard how the victim was lured into the park by the group, before being assaulted.

Four teenagers in total were arrested, one of whom was released with no further action to be taken.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident in a very public place, and I would like the commend the victim for her bravery.

“There is no doubt that her ordeal with have a lasting impact on her, and no sentence or court result can undo the damage that these individuals have caused.

“I would like to praise my officers who worked extremely hard to secure arrests and charges in this case, and who have supported the victim and her family with true professionalism.”

