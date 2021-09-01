Sheffield man's terror as knife-wielding motorbike gang surround car and threaten to 'cut' him

Jordan Bolland told how he was driving through Attercliffe and had stopped at the red lights near the five-a-side pitches on Woodbourn Road when two motorbikes – one black and one red, each with two riders on them – pulled up beside him.

He said the men, who were wearing balaclavas and masks, told him to give them his car.

“I already had my doors locked as I saw them coming slowly up to my car just before. After saying no, one of them got a knife out and tapped on my window and told me to give them the car or they will ‘cut’ me and then started banging aggressively on my windows from both sides of the car.

Jordan Bolland has warned drivers to keep their doors locked after the terrifying incident

“I managed to get out of there safely, but it could have been totally different scenario on another day.”

Mr Bolland, a 22-year-old call centre manager from Woodhouse, decided to share details of the harrowing ordeal to raise awareness of the risks and encourage others driving at night to keep their doors locked.

He added: “It didn’t hit me what had actually happened until afterwards. I went out last night to try to face my fears. When I went to get out of my car I had a panic attack and sat in my car. I’ve never felt so vulnerable in my own car before.”

The incident on Friday, August 27, came after police warned about a gang of motorbike thieves travelling in a group of up to 16 and wearing balaclavas or bandanas to cover their faces.

Police said an investigation was underway following the incident, which happened close to the junction with Worthing Road at around 8.45pm that evening. Nobody has yet been arrested in connection with the attempted robbery.