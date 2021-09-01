Sheffield council tenant made £5,000 profit by illegally subletting flat to students

Levi Soetan advertised his two-bedroom apartment on the ninth floor of a tower block on Exeter Drive in Broomhall on websites including Airbnb and Booking.com, describing it as ‘Igloo TowerView City Apartment with Free Parking’.

He rented it to an Australian couple who had travelled to Sheffield to study, charging them £330 a week to stay there between October 8, 2019 and January 21, 2020, while he was living outside the city.

The two-storey apartment was sublet for £330 a week (pic: Sheffield City Council)

Soetan, who had been a tenant at the property for a number of years, admitted unlawfully subletting his council tenancy.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 18, when he was sentenced to a community order requiring him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, was made the subject of an unlawful profit order requiring him to repay the profit of £4998.24 and was told to pay court costs of £250.

Sheffield Council said he would be served notice to quit the tenancy and excluded from getting another council property in the city.

Councillor Paul Wood, the council’s executive member for housing, said: “With the number of council homes that we have in Sheffield, which isn’t enough, we work hard to make sure that we allocate council housing as fairly as possible to those most in need of a home.

"When we see examples like this one we prosecute so that people are more likely to think twice before using a council house for personal gain. That’s not what council housing is for. It’s there to house those who need it.”

Subletting a council home without the knowledge or permission of the local authority is a criminal offence which in the most serious cases can result in a prison sentence.