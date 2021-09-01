Sheffield council tenant made £5,000 profit by illegally subletting flat to students
A man who illegally sublet his council flat in Sheffield has been ordered to repay the nearly £5,000 in profit he made and has been sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work.
Levi Soetan advertised his two-bedroom apartment on the ninth floor of a tower block on Exeter Drive in Broomhall on websites including Airbnb and Booking.com, describing it as ‘Igloo TowerView City Apartment with Free Parking’.
He rented it to an Australian couple who had travelled to Sheffield to study, charging them £330 a week to stay there between October 8, 2019 and January 21, 2020, while he was living outside the city.
Soetan, who had been a tenant at the property for a number of years, admitted unlawfully subletting his council tenancy.
He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 18, when he was sentenced to a community order requiring him to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, was made the subject of an unlawful profit order requiring him to repay the profit of £4998.24 and was told to pay court costs of £250.
Sheffield Council said he would be served notice to quit the tenancy and excluded from getting another council property in the city.
Councillor Paul Wood, the council’s executive member for housing, said: “With the number of council homes that we have in Sheffield, which isn’t enough, we work hard to make sure that we allocate council housing as fairly as possible to those most in need of a home.
"When we see examples like this one we prosecute so that people are more likely to think twice before using a council house for personal gain. That’s not what council housing is for. It’s there to house those who need it.”
Subletting a council home without the knowledge or permission of the local authority is a criminal offence which in the most serious cases can result in a prison sentence.
Anyone with information about a council tenancy that may be being sublet is asked to contact Sheffield City Council’s call centre on 0114 2734567, with the assurance that all information given will be dealt with in confidence by the council’s housing fraud enforcement officers.