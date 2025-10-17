Barnsley: Teenage boys arrested over crash that left two seriously injured
The collision took place in Wakefield Road, Clayton West, at the junction of Litherop Lane, in Kirklees, West Yorkshire, shortly after 8.05pm on Monday (October 13, 2025).
One of the vehicles involved, an Audi A3, is believed to have been in nearby parts of South Yorkshire prior to the collision, including Renald Lane near Hoylandswaine, Barnsley.
South Yorkshire Police and West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses, along with anyone with video footage, to come forward.
Sharing details of the collision, a WYP spokesperson said: “A white Suzuki S-Cross was travelling on Wakefield Road towards Clayton West when it collided with a black Audi A3 at the junction.
“A boy, aged 14, who was travelling in the Audi and a woman, aged in her 60s, who was travelling in the Suzuki, were taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life threatening.
“Three boys aged 14, 15 and 15 have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.”
Witnesses or anyone with video or dashcam footage of the vehicles including prior to the collision are asked to contact the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit by calling 101.
You can also go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat
Please quote reference 13250589577 when you get in touch.