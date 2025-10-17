Two women have admitted conspiring to pervert the course of justice by cleaning blood at a crime scene, arranging to remove CCTV footage and accessing patient medical records.

The offence was committed by defendants Jayne Pepper, aged 54, of Hopewell Street, Stairfoot, Barnsley and 32-year-old Abbie Taylor, of Birkdale Road, Royston, Barnsley.

Both women have pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Sharing details of the case, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It comes after Pepper and Taylor committed a series of acts intended to pervert the course of public justice, including disposing of a mobile phone, cleaning blood at the scene of a crime, arranging to remove CCTV footage and accessing patient medical records.

“Pepper also obtained a person's medical records without consent, leading to her pleading guilty to a charge of knowingly or recklessly obtaining or disclosing personal data without the consent of controller.

“She was employed at a hospital at the time but has since had her employment terminated as a result of this investigation.”

Pepper and Taylor appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday (October 13).

They have both been released on bail, ahead of their sentencing hearing in November 2026.