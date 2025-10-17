A man who was disturbed while praying in a mosque attacked a cleaner with a vacuum after losing his temper.

Jalil Khalil, aged 31, carried out the “unprovoked” attack at The Message Islamic Information Centre and mosque on Montgomery Terrace Road in Upperthorpe, Sheffield.

After attacking the volunteer cleaner, he assaulted a second man who attempted to intervene.

Sheffield Crown Court heard he had been “tipped over the edge” at being disturbed whilst praying.

Sentencing Khalil, Judge Graham Reeds KC told him: “I pass sentence on you for what I consider to be an unprovoked attack on a volunteer at the mosque. You attacked him, and another person when he tried to intervene, for no apparent reason.

Defendant Jalil Khalil was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on October 16, 2025 for three offences arising out the “unprovoked” attack | Scott Merrylees

“You lost your temper at him for simply being there and cleaning.

“I can see from the CCTV that you punched him, hit him with the hoover and held him in a chokehold which is intentional strangulation.”

The cleaner noticed Khalil praying in the moments before the violence unfolded on July 8, 2025.

He left the room to give Khalil some time to continue praying alone, Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, told the court.

Ms Hollis said the cleaner had estimated, given the time of day and time of year, that it should not have taken him more than 15 minutes to finish praying.

Describing the violence which unfolded, Ms Hollis said: “He returned to use the hoove…the defendant reacted saying: ‘Turn that off, you are Satan’.

“[The complainant] tried to explain he was voluntarily cleaning the centre. The defendant walked across the room, picked up the hoover and used it to assault him.”

“He was repeatedly punched by the defendant, he placed him in what he described as a ‘chokehold’ to the neck. He said he was struggling to breathe.”

Ms Hollis said Khalil ripped the complainant’s shirt during the course of the assault.

A second male attempted to intervene in a bid to bring the violence to an end, but was struck by Khalil in the process.

Ms Hollis told the court that the cleaner went to hospital to be treated, and was found to have suffered a “suspected broken nose,” along with a cut to the bridge of his nose, and some bruising.

In a statement to the court, the cleaner said he felt “mentally broken” by the incident, and struggles to express how much the assault has affected him.

He said he was just trying to make the mosque clean for other people when he was assaulted, and now worries what the defendant may do if he sees him in the community.

The injuries caused “upset” to his family, particularly his young daughter, who had asked him whether the person responsible was “still around.”

Khalil was arrested near to St Thomas’ Church in the Crookes area of the city two days after the incident.

Ms Hollis said Khalil, of Vickers Road, Firth Park, Sheffield, told officers that his actions would be considered acceptable within the Islamic faith.

He was subsequently charged with offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation and assault by beating, all of which he pleaded guilty to at an earlier hearing.

Defending, Richard Barradell, referred Judge Reeds to reports prepared on behalf of Khalil, who is an asylum seeker, which state he has a number of psychological issues including post-traumatic stress disorder and “maladaptive coping mechanisms.”

Moving to the assaults, Mr Barradell continued: “The defendant was struggling for whatever reason, and took himself to the mosque so he could seek solace and guidance.

“Over something and nothing, the hoover being used tipped him over the edge. He lost his temper and reacted in the way you can see on the CCTV.”

He suggested there was an “element of bravado” to some of Khalil’s behaviour, and suggested a letter Khalil wrote to the court demonstrates there is a very “different side” to him.

Mr Barradell described the two complainants as “true innocents,” adding that Khalil is “very sorry” for what he did and has expressed “genuine remorse.”

Judge Reeds sentenced Khalil to 12 months’ custody, and said he had been “persuaded” to suspend the sentence for a period of 12 months.

He explained that Khalil had already spent around four months in prison on remand and if he was to send him to begin a prison sentence immediately he would only serve a few weeks before being released without receiving any help for the “obvious problems” he has.

Khalil was also ordered to complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement - in a bid to address some of his problems - and was also banned from attending The Message Islamic Information Centre for the next 12 months.

Judge Reeds warned Khalil that any breaches of his suspended sentence order, any other offences or failing to comply with probation staff would land him behind bars.