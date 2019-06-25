Patient airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Doncaster

An air ambulance was deployed to transport a patient to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 10:18

The helicopter landed in Bessacarr on Friday night after a smash at the junction of Bawtry Road and Warning Tongue Lane.

Two other patients were taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by road ambulances.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.56pm on Friday evening to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Bawtry Road and Warning Tongue Lane in Doncaster.

“Two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

“Two patients were conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by road ambulance and one patient was conveyed by air to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.”

Details have not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

