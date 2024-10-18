Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager handed into police by his own mother is among the criminals brought to justice for their involvement in the Rotherham riots this week.

A man and two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, have all been sentenced during court hearings held in Sheffield and Barnsley this week.

All three defendants admitted to being involved in the riots, which broke out at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham on August 4, 2024, after hundreds of anti-immigration protesters arrived at the hotel, where asylum seekers were being housed.

Sentenced on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the 16-year-old - who cannot be named - was handed a 10-month referral order for his role in the disorder. Describing the boy’s role, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “He was seen throwing stones at police officers in front of the hotel.

A SYP spokesperson, speaking after Nathan Annables (pictured) was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday (October 16), said: “Annables’ disgusting behaviour included pushing a metal cart into police officers, throwing a large bin at them and also stoking a fire at the side of the hotel." | 3

“The boy’s mum handed him in to a police station after she recognised him from a media appeal.” Nathan Annables is the adult defendant sentenced sentenced in connection with the Rotherham riots this week.

“After being contacted by police, Annables handed himself in. When questioned, the 25-year-old claimed that he could not remember what he was doing on the date in question.

“He also refused to explain why a phone number, thought to be Annables’ personal mobile number, was cell-citing in the location of the hotel.

“Despite his lack of remorse and accountability, Annables, of Manor Drive, Goldthorpe, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.”

Annables was jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Also appearing in court on Wednesday was a 17-year-old boy, who also cannot be named for legal reasons.

The SYP spokesperson continued: “The teenager was seen as part of the violent mob who were throwing missiles at officers and attempting to kick those in the police cordon.

The boy was given a 12-month referral order at Sheffield Youth Court after pleading guilty to violent disorder.