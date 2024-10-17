While some of these defendants acknowledged their wrongdoing through guilty pleas, other were convicted after jurors found them guilty at the conclusion of trials.
In addition to sex crimes, defendants have been jailed for a wide range of offences relating to fraud, drug dealing, violence and burglary.
The longest prison sentence passed down by Sheffield judges is one of 19 years, while the shortest is one of a year and 10 months.
1. 36 criminals locked up in Sheffield in September and October 2024
Top row, left to right: Sageed Dad; Lee Grant; Jonathan Jackson; Haider Darwish; Gavin Smedley; Christian Hemus; John Staveley and Shahid Hussain. Second row, left to right: Andrew Bowes; Arshad Mohammed; Kevin Proctor; Anthony Ellis; Abid Saddiq, Mohammed Amar. Third row, left to right: Mohammed Siyab, Mohammed Zameer Sadiq; Ramin Bari, Tahir Yassin, Yasser Ajaibe; Daniel DicksMason Reddy and Regan Urruty Dever. Fourth row, left to right: Stephen Roughley; Lee Marshall; Musabwe Murama; Corey Rodgers; Neil King; Jamie Stones; Callum Smith and Ashley Lowe. Bottom row, left to right: Luke Crowcroft, Bean Beardsley; Joshua Webb; Talhat Mughal; Muhammad Uwais Mughal; Mohammed Basharat Ali Mughal; Mohammed Tabarak Mughal and Ahmed Mughal | Mix
2. Sageed Dad: Dangerous & unlicenced driver 'almost took out' pedestrian in Sheffield petrol station crash
Sheffield Crown Court heard how 44-year-old Sageed Dad did not hold a driving licence, have insurance or permission to use the rented Ford Focus he was driving when he hit a woman crossing the forecourt of a petrol station on Greenland Road in Darnall, Sheffield.
Describing the circumstances of the collision, Judge David Dixon told Dad: “CCTV available to the court shows you setting off at reasonable - if not excessive - speed at a garage forecourt hitting a woman who was in plain sight.
“If you had been checking what was visible to your right you would have seen her…you didn’t, hence why this is dangerous driving.”
Judge Dixon said the woman hit by Dad, of Shirland Mews, Darnall, Sheffield, ‘falls straight to the floor’ and the footage shows him ‘pretty much dragging her to her feet’.
The court heard how the woman subsequently ‘staggered’ off, before collapsing a short distance away at a nearby bus stop.
Dad, meanwhile, drove off and away from the scene of the crash without leaving his details, prosecutor, Richard Davies, told a hearing held on September 25, 2024.
Judge Dixon jailed Dad for 28 months, and told him his offending was too serious for any sentence other than jail time, but said he appreciated Dad’s personality disorder may mean that custody is harder for him.
Dad was also banned from driving for four years, two months, after which time he will be required to pass an extended test should he wish to legally drive in the future. | SYP
3. Lee Grant: Serial rapist jailed for 19 years over horror attacks which 'ruined' one victim's life
A Doncaster man convicted of 10 sexual offences, including the rape of a child, has been jailed.
Lee Grant, aged 45, of Junction Road, Stainforth, pleaded not guilty to an array of offences, including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault on a girl, prompting a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this year.
A jury found him guilty of 10 of the 11 offences he was charged with and after being remanded in custody, Grant has now been sentenced for his crimes.
The offences he was convicted of include two counts of rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, five counts of sexually assaulting a woman, one count of raping a woman and two counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.
Some of the offences were non-recent, having taking place between 1993 and 1995 and in the early 2000s, with others taking place within the past five years.
The bravery of one of Grant's victims in telling police about his crimes led to other victims coming forward.
It led to a lengthy and complex investigation which has now resulted in Grant being jailed for 19 years. | SYP
4. Jonathan Jackson: Teenage rape victim sees attacker jailed after showing "incredible bravery"
A rape victim who was 13 when she was attacked has seen the paedophile who preyed upon her jailed - after showing “incredible bravery”.
Jonathan Jackson, aged 57, was jailed at the end of September 2024 for sex offences against a child which took place in around 2012 and 2013.
His victim, who was 13 when she was abused, reported the sex offences to police in October 2020, and Jackson was interviewed by police the following month.
Two years later, in December 2022, Jackson was charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child under 13, one count of sexual activity with a child, and one count of rape of a female under 16.
Jackson, of Goodison Boulevard, Doncaster, pleaded not guilty to the four sexual offences, prompting a five-day trial at Sheffield Crown Court which ended on Friday, September 20, 2024 when the jury found him guilty on all four counts.
Jackson was handed a 15 year prison sentence and was served with an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order. | SYP