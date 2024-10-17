2 . Sageed Dad: Dangerous & unlicenced driver 'almost took out' pedestrian in Sheffield petrol station crash

Sheffield Crown Court heard how 44-year-old Sageed Dad did not hold a driving licence, have insurance or permission to use the rented Ford Focus he was driving when he hit a woman crossing the forecourt of a petrol station on Greenland Road in Darnall, Sheffield. Describing the circumstances of the collision, Judge David Dixon told Dad: “CCTV available to the court shows you setting off at reasonable - if not excessive - speed at a garage forecourt hitting a woman who was in plain sight. “If you had been checking what was visible to your right you would have seen her…you didn’t, hence why this is dangerous driving.” Judge Dixon said the woman hit by Dad, of Shirland Mews, Darnall, Sheffield, ‘falls straight to the floor’ and the footage shows him ‘pretty much dragging her to her feet’. The court heard how the woman subsequently ‘staggered’ off, before collapsing a short distance away at a nearby bus stop. Dad, meanwhile, drove off and away from the scene of the crash without leaving his details, prosecutor, Richard Davies, told a hearing held on September 25, 2024. Judge Dixon jailed Dad for 28 months, and told him his offending was too serious for any sentence other than jail time, but said he appreciated Dad’s personality disorder may mean that custody is harder for him. Dad was also banned from driving for four years, two months, after which time he will be required to pass an extended test should he wish to legally drive in the future. | SYP