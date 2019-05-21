Teen arrested following reported rape of 12-year-old girl in Sheffield
A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with the reported rape of a 12-year-old girl in Sheffield.
The 16-year-old from Sheffield is in custody this afternoon after being arrested on suspicion of rape.
The girl was allegedly raped in woodland in Richmond during the early hours of Sunday.
Police were called just before 3.35am that morning, with the rape alleged to have taken place around an hour earlier in Richmond Heights Woods.
Temporary Detective Inspector Tom Woodward, who is investigating, said: “As we continue with our enquiries into this incident, I would like to ask for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact us.
“The girl and her family continue to receive support from specialist officers and we are continuing with our enquiries to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and provide reassurance in the area.
“If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to contact us or speak to a local neighbourhood officer.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 164 of May 19.