Here’s how you can be an extra in the Everybody’s Talking About Jamie movie being filmed in Sheffield
Here’s your chance to become a movie star by appearing in a new movie that’s being shot in Sheffield.
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a big screen version of the smash hit West End musical – and producers are looking to cast local people as extras in the film.
And what’s more, each extra will be able to pocket cash for their taste of Hollywood fame!
The open casting auditions will take place at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on June 5 – with auditions open to men and women over 18.
Casting agency Piece of Cake Casting has confirmed that filming for the movie will take place in Sheffield – and the firm has previously worked on productions such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Detective Pikachu and forthcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman.
A spokesman said: “Filming will take place in Sheffield and it is important for us to cast only local residents for this feature film.
“We are looking for a range of film extras to play a variety of characters from young to old, all shapes, sizes and ethnicities plus drag artistes and fashionistas!”
You do not need to be an actor or have had any filming experience and each cast extra will be paid over £100 for filming days.
The original stage show was set in Sheffield, inspired by the BBC3 documentary Jamie: Drag Queen At 16, telling the story of a teenage drag artiste and his challenges growing up.
Set on a city council estate, the show first opened at the Crucible in 2017 before transferring to the West End where it wowed audiences and critics alike.
Casting will take place between 8.30am and 5pm.
Would be extras must register online in advance, must have the right to work in the UK and must have proof of ID.
Those who can’t make it but would still like to be considered, can contact abbie@pieceofcakecasting.com
To sign up, click HERE or call 020 3633 0429