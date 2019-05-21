Alan Smith, 35, of Toppham Way, Lowedges and Cain Froggatt, 31, of no fixed abode, committed their crime spree in January and threatened two of their victims with knives during the raids.CRIME: Police release more details on rape of girl, 12, in SheffieldThe post office on Baslow Road, Totley, was the first business they targeted, on Monday, January 14 when the two robbers entered the store just before 6am and stole cigarettes after threatening a member of staff with a knife Smith was carrying.

L-R Alan Smith and Cain Froggatt

Two days later they stole cash from McColl’s on Ecclesall Road and three days after that they held up Westwick News and Booze, Westwick Crescent, Greenhill, after threatening a shop worker with a blade.

Detective Constable Yvonne Fairbrother said: “Two days after targeting the post office, Smith and Froggatt entered the McColl’s store on Ecclesall Road South, making threats to a shop worker and taking an amount of cash. “Their third offence was committed three days later on Saturday, January 19, when the two made demands for cash at Westwick News and Booze, Westwick Crescent, Sheffield, threatening a shop worker with a knife. “Thankfully no one was injured in any of the incidents but those who were threatened were understandably left incredibly shaken by what happened.”

She added: “Smith and Froggatt left the scenes of their crimes in a different vehicle each time. These vehicles were later found to be linked to Smith, leading to his arrest.

“We also found clothing which belonged to the two men at their addresses, which we knew they had worn to commit their crimes.”

Both men leaded guilty to three counts of armed robbery and were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.