The 20 Sheffield neighbourhoods where you are least likely to get burgled

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 06:19 BST

The 20 neighbourhoods of Sheffield where residents are least likely to be burgled have been revealed by latest figures

The areas can be seen in the gallery below, and are taken from figures issued by Police UK.

The Star has taken those figures and created a gallery showing the parts of Sheffield that they state have the fewest break-ins per 1,000 people, suggesting you are less likely to be burgled there.

The figures, based on South Yorkshire Police data, relate to a 12 month period from June 2024 to May 2025.

The figures are based on where the reported burglaries occurred.

Of the 70 neighbourhoods that the city is divided up into for the figures, we have listed the 20 neighbourhoods in the city with the smallest number of break-ins per 1,000 residents, with the largest number of burglaries top, and the area with the fewest listed last.

Pictures used are for illustrative purposes only, and do not imply that a burglary happened at that specific location. You can see the areas below.

These were the safest parts of Sheffield when it came to burglaries, according to the latest police figures. Photo: National World

1. Safest for burglaries

These were the safest parts of Sheffield when it came to burglaries, according to the latest police figures. Photo: National World | Google Photo: National World

Tinsley & Carbrook saw 12.6 burglaries per thousand households from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 27. Photo: Google

2. Tinsley and Carbrook - 20th

Tinsley & Carbrook saw 12.6 burglaries per thousand households from June 2024 to May 2025, the 20th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 27. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Mosborough & Halfway saw 12.2 burglaries per thousand households from June 2024 to May 2025, the 19th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 49. Photo: Google

3. Mosborough & Halfway - 19th

Mosborough & Halfway saw 12.2 burglaries per thousand households from June 2024 to May 2025, the 19th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 49. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Stocksbridge saw 11.9 burglaries per thousand households from June 2024 to May 2025, the 18th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 41. Photo: David Kessen, National World

4. Stocksbridge - 18th

Stocksbridge saw 11.9 burglaries per thousand households from June 2024 to May 2025, the 18th lowest figure in Sheffield. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 41. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World Photo: David Kessen

