Swallownest: Man injured in Rotherham cherry picker crash still in hospital almost two weeks later
The man injured is believed to have been on a cherry picker putting up Christmas lights when the crash occurred.
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man injured in a crash involving a van and a cherry picker in a Rotherham crash is still in hospital, almost two weeks on.
The crash took place on the evening of Friday, December 1, 2023 injuring two men involved installing Christmas decorations near to the Coop on Main Street in the village of Swallownest in Rotherham.
One of the men, a 42-year-old, was subsequently admitted to hospital with what South Yorkshire Police (SYP) described as 'life-threatening injuries'.
Speaking to The Star today (Thursday, December 14), a force spokesperson confirmed the 42-year-old remains in hospital today, almost two weeks on from the serious incident.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for driving while unfit for drink or drugs following the incident.
The force spokesperson also confirmed that the 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the crash has 'been released on bail pending further enquiries'.
Speaking on Sunday, December 3, 2023, a SYP spokesperson provided the following details about the crash: "On Friday, December 1 at 10.56pm, emergency services attended reports of a serious road traffic collision on Main Street in Swallownest.
"It is reported that a white Transit van collided with a white Iveco van, that had a cherry picker loaded on the rear."
Following the incident, a spokesperson for Aston Parish Council posted on their public Facebook page and said they have spoken to the lights installation company, who informed them that the two engineers were on a cherry picker when the accident occurred. They added: "The Parish Council send their thoughts and prayers to the injured gentleman, his family and colleagues."