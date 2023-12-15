The man injured is believed to have been on a cherry picker putting up Christmas lights when the crash occurred.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man injured in a crash involving a van and a cherry picker in a Rotherham crash is still in hospital, almost two weeks on.

The crash took place on the evening of Friday, December 1, 2023 injuring two men involved installing Christmas decorations near to the Coop on Main Street in the village of Swallownest in Rotherham.

The crash took place on Friday, December 1, 2023, injuring two men involved installing Christmas decorations in the village of Swallownest in Rotherham. One of the men, a 42-year-old, suffered 'life-threatening injuries' in the crash and is still in hospital almost two weeks later

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the men, a 42-year-old, was subsequently admitted to hospital with what South Yorkshire Police (SYP) described as 'life-threatening injuries'.

Speaking to The Star today (Thursday, December 14), a force spokesperson confirmed the 42-year-old remains in hospital today, almost two weeks on from the serious incident.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for driving while unfit for drink or drugs following the incident.

Read More 'Cruel' Sheffield man held his ex hostage for days and beat her so badly she was unrecognisable to own mother

The force spokesperson also confirmed that the 23-year-old man arrested in connection with the crash has 'been released on bail pending further enquiries'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on Sunday, December 3, 2023, a SYP spokesperson provided the following details about the crash: "On Friday, December 1 at 10.56pm, emergency services attended reports of a serious road traffic collision on Main Street in Swallownest.

"It is reported that a white Transit van collided with a white Iveco van, that had a cherry picker loaded on the rear."