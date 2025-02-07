Police have arrested a man from Sheffield over an arson attack at a house in Swallownest, which is alleged to have put lives at risk.

South Yorkshire Police made the arrest as part of a day of action over crime in Rotherham, called Operation Duxford, which was carried out on Wednesday.

Officers today explained details of the incident that led to this week’s arrest.

They said: “On November 1, 2024, at 1.26am we were informed by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue of a fire on Hepworth Drive in Swallownest, Rotherham.

“Emergency services attended and firefighters extinguished the fire. No one was injured during the incident.”

File picture shows a fire engine. Firefighters were called to a fire in Swallownest in the early hours of November 1. | National World

They said they had now arrested 31-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of arson endangering life.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The arrest was one of 10 made over the course of the force’s day of action in Rotherham.

The arrests were for a range of offences, including production of cannabis, theft of a vehicle and several domestic related offences.

A warrant at a property on Byrley Road, in Kimberworth, resulted in a 36-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis.

In total, 12 warrants were executed across the district, with officers recovering over £60,000 worth of cannabis, seizing Class A drugs, and retrieving a firearm.

Detective Chief Inspector James Horsfield, who led the operation, said: “A lot of hard work has gone into ensuring the success of yesterday’s operation. We have had some fantastic results which will help keep Rotherham safe and disrupt organised crime within the district.”

“Operation Duxford is not only a great opportunity to disrupt criminality in the borough but also a chance to reaffirm our commitment to serving the people of Rotherham.

“We are always working proactively to fight crime and keep our communities safe, but this day of action allows the public to see our teams in action.

“If you see our officers out on patrol, always feel free to speak to them about any concerns of queries you have.”