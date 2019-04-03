A number of cars were deliberately rammed before an armed fight broke out between the occupants on a South Yorkshire street.

The mass brawl erupted on St James Gardens in Balby, Doncaster, this morning at around 3am

One of the cars which was damaged as violence flared on St James Gardens in Balby, Doncaster

Police said they received reports of a deliberate collision between a number of vehicles before the occupants began fighting.

READ MORE: Police step up patrols after spate of arson attacks in Sheffield suburb

Those involved fled the scene as officers arrived and a variety of weapons were found abandoned on the street.

One witness said he understood two men were later found with stab wounds at a service station in Blyth, and were taken to hospital, but police have not confirmed details of any injuries.

He said there was a large amount of blood on the street this morning, where a Samurai sword, a meat cleaver and a machete were among the weapons which lay scattered on the ground. He added there was also a bag which he was later told was full of knives.

READ MORE: CCTV footage released in hunt for arsonists who torched police cars in South Yorkshire

“There must have been 10 to 12 cars damaged on the street. I don’t know how many people were involved but I saw four blokes jumping into a black car before it sped off,” he said.

"I spoke to neighbours who said they saw someone carrying somebody and throwing them into the boot of a car before it was driven off.”

Police said an investigation had been launched and enquiries were ongoing.

READ MORE: ‘Greedy and arrogant’ manager stole £640k from vulnerable adults she was paid ‘generously’ to care for

They have asked anyone with information, including those with dash cam footage which could aid the investigation, to call 101, quoting incident number 70 of April 3. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.