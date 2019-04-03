VIDEO: CCTV footage released in hunt for arsonists who torched police cars in South Yorkshire

Detectives hunting arsonists who set fire to two police cars in South Yorkshire have released CCTV footage.

Emergency services were called to Goldthorpe police station in Barnsley on Monday at around 2.10am after the response cars were set alight.

Police want to speak to the man pictured after two police cars went up in flames at Goldthorpe police station in Barnsley

A council van was also damaged in the blaze, which spread to the side of the police station, and officers said the two police cars will cost around £26,000 to replace.

Police today said they would like to identify the man seen in this CCTV footage so they can speak to him in connection with the fire.

Detective Inspector Mick Allat said: “This reckless and irresponsible act has taken two operational police cars off the roads which will cost around £26,000 to replace.

Police investigate after two police cars and a council van were destroyed in an arson attack outside Goldthorpe police station in Barnsley (pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“Thankfully no one was injured but this was still an incredibly serious incident and we are working hard to identify those responsible.

“As part of that work, I’d like to ask for your help. Do you recognise the man in the CCTV image? We believe he may hold important information. Did you see or hear anything suspicious in the early hours of Monday morning?

“If you can help, please call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously quoting incident number 56 of April 1.”

Three men, aged 35, 18 and 33, arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed as enquiries continue.