A person found with a large quantity of drugs after they attempted to scale the fence of Sheffield’s Bassfest festival has been charged, as police announce a number of other drug arrests made in Sheffield.

The arrest was made by the Broomhall Neigbhourhood Team, as part of action carried out in that area of the city over the past few weeks.

Bassfest is an annual electronic music festival, which this year was held at Don Valley Bowl over the weekend of July 19 and 20.

The Broomhall Neighbourhood Policing Team has also shared details of the other arrests made over the past few weeks:

Proactive arrest of a suspect for possession with intent to supply class A drugs at Upper Hanover Street park, Broomhall. Large amount of drugs recovered. Suspect bailed.

Two suspects reported on summons for possession of class A drugs at Sunny Bank Nature Reserve, Broomhall.

Suspect seen drug dealing Headford Mews, Broomhall. After a foot pursuit a large quantity of drugs recovered and suspect identified.

Proactive arrest of a suspect for possession with intent to supply class A drugs at Sunny Bank, Broomhall. Large amount of class A drugs recovered. Suspect bailed.

Suspect dealt with for a string of offences around the Crookes area. After seeking CPS advice suspect charged with assault, criminal damage and two public order offences. Suspect remanded in custody.

Arrest at Bassfest for a suspect attempting to scale the fence, large quantity of drugs later found. Suspect charged and remanded.

Drug recovery at Broomhall – suspect made off on foot when seeing police. When detained nearby he was searched and had nothing on him although a large quantity of drugs were found nearby.

Suspect arrested for possession with intent to supply class B in Broomhall. Property searches conducted and large amounts of cannabis located. Suspect bailed.

Suspect reported on summons for possession of class A and class B after proactive patrols around the Broomhall estate.

Suspect issued with a community resolution for smoking cannabis in Sunny Bank, Broomhall.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Please report any suspicious or concerning behaviour.

“All information will be treated sensitively.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Call 999 in an emergency.