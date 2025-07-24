Two people had to be cut free from their vehicles after a serious crash on a busy Sheffield road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services have described how they rushed to the scene of the collision on Mosborough Moor, Mosborough, Sheffield, just after 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision involved three vehicles, and closed the road for a period of time while emergency teams were working on the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Google

Yorkshire Ambulance Service received the emergency call at 4.16pm and dispatched two ambulances and a team leader.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were alerted 10 minutes later, at 4.26pm, and three crews from Rotherham, Birley and Central fire stations attended the scene.

Firefighters said they cut two casualties from the vehicles, before leaving the scene at 5.55pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The casualties were then left in the hands of ambulance crew, and later taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police also attended to support ambulance and fire crews.

A spokesperson confirmed: “At 4.18pm yesterday we received reports of a three vehicle road traffic collision on Mosborough Moor, in Sheffield.

“Officers attended and supported the Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.”

The extent of the injuries suffered in the crash has not been confirmed..