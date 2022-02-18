Suspect arrested over wrecking spree in Sheffield after 18 cars damaged in one night in Walkley
A suspect has been arrested over a wrecking spree in which 18 cars parked in Sheffield were damaged in one night.
The cars were all parked in Walkley when they were targeted by four men driving around the city suburb on mopeds.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Last week we were quickly on the scene of this.
“The community has been fantastic. We have been working on this ever since and the Walkley Neighbourhood Watch came up with the business.
“We managed to obtain several pieces of CCTV. This has helped us place movements of offenders and a good facial shot identified a suspect.”
When officers arrested the suspect at his house, a search unearthed a quantity of cannabis, weighing scales, cash, a knife and jewellery.
He was then arrested on suspicion of robbery and burglary offences.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.