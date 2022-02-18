The cars were all parked in Walkley when they were targeted by four men driving around the city suburb on mopeds.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Last week we were quickly on the scene of this.

An arrest has been made after 18 cars were damaged in Walkley in one night

“The community has been fantastic. We have been working on this ever since and the Walkley Neighbourhood Watch came up with the business.

“We managed to obtain several pieces of CCTV. This has helped us place movements of offenders and a good facial shot identified a suspect.”

When officers arrested the suspect at his house, a search unearthed a quantity of cannabis, weighing scales, cash, a knife and jewellery.

He was then arrested on suspicion of robbery and burglary offences.