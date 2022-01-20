Most wanted: South Yorkshire Police share appeal to help find 12 UK fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain

National Crime Agency (NCA) officials are asking people to contact them with information about any of the suspects who are wanted for crimes including murder, large scale drug trafficking and supplying firearms and ammunition.

South Yorkshire Police have asked Sheffield residents to help with The NCA’s Most Wanted campaign, which is run in conjunction with independent charity CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement, and UK policing.

It comes on the back of the extremely successful Operation Captura fugitives campaign, which resulted in the arrests of 86 offenders.

Steve Rodhouse, the NCA's director, said: “Spain is not a safe haven.

“Fugitives usually continue offending while on the run, and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are.

“The last thing the fugitives’ associates will want is the combined determination and capabilities of the UK and Spanish law enforcement focusing on them.

“Many of these fugitives will be trying to blend in to the large British communities who have made their homes in Spain, and if you are resident, you may know one of them from your town or village.

“Loyalties change over time, and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them.”

All the men featured on the campaign are believed to have links to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, from Spain 900 926 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives.

Undefined: readMore

1. Nana Oppong Oppong is wanted by Essex Police for the drive-by murder of grandfather Robert Powell, 50, who was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol on 13 June 2020. Photo: National Crime Agency Photo Sales

2. Jack Mayle The 30-year-old from Croydon, south London, is wanted for allegedly selling illegal substances, including class A drug MDMA. When he left the UK, he had a tattooed neck, a diamond tattoo under his left eye and ‘Croydon’ inked on the outside of his left forearm. Photo: National Crime Agency Photo Sales

3. Callum Halpin The 27-year-old is wanted by Greater Manchester Police in connection with the murder of rival Luke Graham, 31, and the attempted murder of Anton Verigotta. Photo: National Crime Agency Photo Sales

4. Asim Naveed Asim Naveed, 29, described as muscular and 6ft 2in, is accused of being a leader of a drug smuggling gang that brought 46kg of cocaine, worth nearly £8m, into Wales between February and June 2020. Photo: National Crime Agency Photo Sales