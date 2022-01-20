Most wanted: South Yorkshire Police share appeal to help find 12 UK fugitives believed to be hiding in Spain

National Crime Agency (NCA) officials are asking people to contact them with information about any of the suspects who are wanted for crimes including murder, large scale drug trafficking and supplying firearms and ammunition.
South Yorkshire Police have asked Sheffield residents to help with The NCA’s Most Wanted campaign, which is run in conjunction with independent charity CrimeStoppers, Spanish law enforcement, and UK policing.
It comes on the back of the extremely successful Operation Captura fugitives campaign, which resulted in the arrests of 86 offenders.
Steve Rodhouse, the NCA's director, said: “Spain is not a safe haven.
“Fugitives usually continue offending while on the run, and these men will be known in criminal circles wherever they are.
“The last thing the fugitives’ associates will want is the combined determination and capabilities of the UK and Spanish law enforcement focusing on them.
“Many of these fugitives will be trying to blend in to the large British communities who have made their homes in Spain, and if you are resident, you may know one of them from your town or village.
“Loyalties change over time, and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them.”
All the men featured on the campaign are believed to have links to mainland Spain and the Canary Islands.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, from Spain 900 926 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/fugitives.