Cars windows and wing mirrors smashed with hammers in series of attacks in Walkley and Crookes in Sheffield

A number of residents have reported having their car windows and wing mirrors smashed with hammers in Walkley and Crookes last week.

By Brogan Maguire
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 11:11 am

Images of damaged cars covered in dents and smashed glass – as well as some with their wing mirrors missing altogether – have been shared on a number of local social media groups.

It appears the incidents occurred on the evening of Wednesday, February 9.

South Yorkshire Police has said officers are aware of reports of hammer attacks and car windows and wing mirrors being smashed in Walkley and Crookes last week.

One woman, who had her car damaged, said some people with hammers had been spotted in the area that night.

One Walkley resident shared an image of her car window which had been smashed and her wing mirror which had been damaged.