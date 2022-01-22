Street sealed off by South Yorkshire Police amid reports of gunmen on loose
A street was sealed off by South Yorkshire Police amid reports of two gunmen on the loose.
An investigation was launched in Rossington, Doncaster, last night following reports of a gunfire.
Read More
Police were called at around 9pm to reports of shots being fired in Coranach Way.
It was reported that two men armed with shotguns were chasing a third man.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Our officers attended the scene and conducted a search to locate those involved. They discovered a car with damage to its rear window consistent with a firearm discharge.
“An investigation has been launched and officers remain in the area whilst we conduct enquiries.”
DCI Richard Hammond, investigating the case, said: “Our enquiries are continuing at pace and we would encourage anyone with information to come forward.
“If you were in the area at the time, if you saw or heard anything suspicious, or if you know who might be involved, please report to us.
“We know how concerning this incident is to the local community. Our officers remain on scene carrying our enquiries and additional patrols to provide you with reassurance. If you see them, please do go and say hello - they are there to help and support you.”
It is understood that no arrests have been made.
Information can be passed to officers by calling 101 and quoting incident number 902 of January 20.
Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.