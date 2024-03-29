Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If the 'Risen Christ' was going to re-appear at a Sheffield church, it would have to be at Easter!

And parishioners at the Mother of God Catholic Church are delighted, after a wooden sculpture, which had been stolen from a chapel at the church, was returned just days before the Christian religious festival.

Christians say Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus after he was crucified, and when a wall mounted sculpture, 'The Risen Christ', was stolen along with a statue of St Joseph, members of the church were upset.

Father William Kilgannon at the Mother of God Catholic church on Abbeydale Road with the religious sculptures that have been returned. Picture: Dean Atkins, National World

Last week, the statue of St Joseph was returned to the church on St Joseph's Day. And now, after South Yorkshire Police were called in, the 'Risen Christ is now back too.

Parishioner Rita McManus, speaking on behalf of Fr William Kilgannon, said the priest had received a phone call from the police to tell them the figure had been found. The next day, it was back with the church.

Fr Kilgannon has not gone into detail of how it was found.

But the St Joseph statue had been found by another parishioner, who had seen it and bought it at an antiques shop, before they had realised what it was.

Mrs McManus said Fr Kilgannon told people the return of the 'Risen Christ' at a service at the church this week - with the congregation applauding when it was announced.

She said: "People don't usually applaud in a church service, but they did at this one.

"It is a happy co-incidence that the St Joseph statue came back on St Joseph's Day, and now the 'Risen Christ is back for Easter. People are thrilled that it is back for Easter.

"We are delighted and it means a lot to people that it has been returned. It seems very appropriate that it is at Easter."

South Yorkshire Police said the investigation had now been filed and they would not be looking to comment.

The Star had reported that the statues had been stolen, and had reported that the St Joseph statue had been recovered.