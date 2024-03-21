Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beautiful religious statue has been returned to a Sheffield church - days after it was reported stolen.

But a second statue that is believed to have been taken from Mother of God Catholic church, on Abbeydale Road, is still missing, with South Yorkshire Police having been called in to investigate.

Concerns were raised early last week when the two artworks, one of St Joseph and one of Jesus, appeared to be missing from a chapel.

Fr William Kilgannon, with the St Joseph figure which is now back with the church. Photo: Pete Connor

Police were called in, and church leaders believe they must have been taken from the chapel while it was open for people to come in and pray.

But now one of them has returned - after the St Joseph statue was spotted in a shop by one of the parishioners.

Rita McManus, speaking on behalf of Fr William Kilgannon, said: "She did not recognise it but 'felt strongly that the statue should not have been there', and bought it herself.

"She was astonished when she heard of the theft and was overjoyed to be able to return it to the church, coincidentally on the very Feast Day of St Joseph.

"Unfortunately, the shop sold the second statue, unaware they had been stolen. It is hoped that this wall-hanging wooden statue can also be located and returned in time for Easter. The police and the parish would welcome any information."

She said the incident had caused heartbreak to the priest and parishioners.

She added: "The Chapel is open and used daily by anyone seeking a quiet place for prayer, and often for short services. Both statues were gifted to the parish by former headteacher Nora Gerraghty, and have been, for many people over many years, a familiar and comforting focus for prayer."

The standing statue is of St Joseph, honoured as the Patron Saint of families, workers and immigrants: the other, a wall mounted figure of the Risen Christ.