Police investigate as cards from stolen bag used in £4,500 Meadowhall spending spree

A thief went on a £4,500 spending spree at Meadowhall, using bank cards reported stolen from a woman's bag in a Sheffield gym.

Police are investigating the incident, and say the cards were also used to take out £1,000 using cash machines across Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police have now issued CCTV pictures of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the reported theft of the cards, as they investigate the incident.

The force said in a statement: "It is reported that on Tuesday, July 25 at around 1.40pm, a woman’s bag was stolen from a locker at Virgin Active gym in Broadfield Park, Sheffield.

"In the bag were a number of bank cards which were used later that same day to purchase £4,500 worth of items from Meadowhall shopping centre. The cards were also used to withdraw £1,000 in cash from multiple ATMs.

"An investigation is ongoing but officers are keen to identify the woman in the images as she may be able to assist with enquiries. She is described as black and around 5ft 10ins tall, with dark hair.

"She is believed to be around 40 years of age and was seen on CCTV walking with a crutch. Do you recognise her?"

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact them if they recognise the person in the pictures they have issued.

You can contact them on their website on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or you can phone them - call 101. They also ask that anyone getting in touch quotes crime number 14/115081/23.