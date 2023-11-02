Police investigation after Sheffield shopping spree carried out on stolen bank card belonging to woman, 85

Suspected thieves are thought to have stolen an 85-year-old Sheffield woman's purse - before launching a spending spree with her bank cards

Now police have launched an investigation and issued pictures of two people seen on CCTV cameras who they think may be able to help their investigation.

The pictures show two people at what appears to be a shop payment point.

South Yorkshire Police released the pictures along with a statement about the ongoing investigation.

It said: "We have released CCTV images of a man and woman we would like to speak to in connection with a theft.

"It is reported that on Wednesday (September 27) an 85-year-old woman had her purse stolen while shopping in Sheffield. It is reported that the victim’s bank cards were then used to purchase goods from multiple supermarkets between 2pm and 4pm on the same day.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we’re keen to identify the man and woman in the image as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise either of them?"

Officers are asking anyone with information to pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference number 14/154403/23 when you get in touch. You can access the online portal on the South Yorkshire Police website.