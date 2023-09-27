News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield crime: The 12 worst streets in the city for shoplifting - is your area on the list?

The scourge of shoplifting affects businesses located across Sheffield.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 27th Sep 2023, 18:29 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 9 worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences in June 2023.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Shoplifting is when goods are taken without payment from a place that members of the public has access to. 

If a person has entered an area that members of the public do not have access to, and items have been stolen, this would be classified as a burglary. 

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 to report a crime.

In an emergency, call 999.

The 12 worst streets in Sheffield for shoplifting

The highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near St James Row, Sheffield city centre, with 12

2. On or near St James Row, Sheffield city centre: 12 reports of shoplifting offences

The second-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Snuff Mill Lane, Ecclesall, with 10

The joint third-highest number of reports of shoplifting offences in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough, with 8

