The 15 Sheffield streets pictured here are the city locations where the highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson have been made to South Yorkshire Police.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 15 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2023.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

On or near Raynald Road, Manor Fields: 5 reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2023 The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Raynald Road, Manor Fields, with 5

On or near Windy House Lane, Woodthorpe: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2023 On or near Windy House Lane, Woodthorpe: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2023 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Windy House Lane, Woodthorpe, with 4