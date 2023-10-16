News you can trust since 1887
The 15 Sheffield streets hit hardest by arsonists and vandals

The 15 Sheffield streets pictured here are the city locations where the highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson have been made to South Yorkshire Police.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:58 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 15 worst streets in the city for reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2023.

The figures are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

Here are the worst Sheffield streets for reports of criminal damage and arson

The highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in July 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Raynald Road, Manor Fields, with 5

On or near Windy House Lane, Woodthorpe: 4 reports of criminal damage and arson in August 2023 The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Windy House Lane, Woodthorpe, with 4

The joint second-highest number of reports of criminal damage and arson in Sheffield in August 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stradbroke Avenue, Richmond, with 4

