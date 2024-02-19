Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armed police were sent out after a mass brawl involving a 'bladed weapon' broke out yesterday afternoon in a Sheffield street.

The National Police Air Service helicopter was also dispatched, as officers rushed to the scene of the incident, on Cedar Road, in Stocksbridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four people were arrested by officers, including a woman who was detained on allegations of being in possession of a gun.

Cedar Road, Stocksbridge. Picture: Google

South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement on the incident.

They said: "We were called to reports of disturbance yesterday (Sunday, February 18) at 3.33pm on Cedar Road in Stocksbridge, Sheffield.

"It is reported that a group of five people were fighting involving a bladed weapon. Armed officers attended and were supported by the National Police Air Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following searches of properties, a 41-year-old man was arrested for affray. A 32-year-old man was arrested for affray and child neglect, and a 29-year-old woman was arrested for child neglect.

"A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested for possession of a firearm. They all remain in police custody at this time."

Officers have also appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with them.