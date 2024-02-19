Stocksbridge police incident Sheffield: Four arrests as armed police and helicopter are called to knife fight
Armed police were sent out after a mass brawl involving a 'bladed weapon' broke out yesterday afternoon in a Sheffield street.
The National Police Air Service helicopter was also dispatched, as officers rushed to the scene of the incident, on Cedar Road, in Stocksbridge.
Four people were arrested by officers, including a woman who was detained on allegations of being in possession of a gun.
South Yorkshire Police have now issued a statement on the incident.
They said: "We were called to reports of disturbance yesterday (Sunday, February 18) at 3.33pm on Cedar Road in Stocksbridge, Sheffield.
"It is reported that a group of five people were fighting involving a bladed weapon. Armed officers attended and were supported by the National Police Air Service.
"Following searches of properties, a 41-year-old man was arrested for affray. A 32-year-old man was arrested for affray and child neglect, and a 29-year-old woman was arrested for child neglect.
"A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested for possession of a firearm. They all remain in police custody at this time."
Officers have also appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with them.
They have asked anyone with any information that will help officers with their enquiries to call 101 and quote incident number 520 of February 18, 2024.