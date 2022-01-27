Sheffield Crown Court heard on January 24 how Thereese Soper, aged 29, of Catherines Avenue, Doncaster, punched and kicked the woman in the face on the dance floor of Jacques Bar, on Lazarus Court, in Doncaster city centre.

Judge Roger Thomas QC told Soper: “Your stiletto heel fell into contact with her face and we have seen the photos and the damage you did and you effectively ripped open the length of her nose.

"You had torn the cartilage and she had to be subjected to hospital surgical intervention and she also lost a tooth never having been to the dentist before.”

Pictured is Thereese Soper, aged 29, of Catherines Avenue, Doncaster, who has been sentenced to 15 months of custody after she admitted causing unlawful wounding following an attack on a woman on a dance floor at a nightspot in Doncaster city centre.

The court heard there was a confrontation between the two women on the dance floor, captured on CCTV, with Soper pushing the complainant in the back before she punched and kicked her.

Mother-of-one Soper pleaded guilty to causing unlawful wounding after the incident on January 11, 2020.

The complainant, who works in the beauty business, stated she became fearful of a repeat attack while she was recovering and she was left struggling to sleep.

Dale Harris, defending, said the assault had not been premeditated and following a pre-sentence report it is clear the defendant is remorseful.

The court heard Soper had been drinking alcohol and her memory of the offence had been hazy.

Mr Harris added: “She is disgusted with what she has done and when she sees it she cannot believe it.”

He also said: “The gravity of this matter is not lost on this defendant at all and the whole process regardless of the sentence Your Honour will pass is something that will weigh heavily on this defendant for some years to come.”

Judge Thomas told Soper she had been dancing before bumping into the complainant and pushing her away and when the complainant came back and said something the man she was with had tried to step between the two of them.

But Judge Thomas added the two women exchanged words before Soper punched the complainant and she fell as a result of the blow or slipping and then the defendant kicked her.