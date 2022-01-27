A Sheffield Crown Court trial heard on January 26 how a 19-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and two 20-year-old men Tinashe Kampira and Atif Mohammed, all of Sheffield, have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Javed.

Craig Hassall QC, prosecuting, said: “At nearly 9.30pm, on April 10, last year, Khuram Javed was shot dead on a footpath alongside St Mary’s Church near the Sheffield United ground on Bramall Lane.

“He was at that time 31 years of age. The prosecution says that Khuram Javed and his friends were lured to the scene of the shooting.”

Pictured is deceased Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed who died after he suffered gunshot wounds on a footpath, near Clough Road, in Sheffield.

Mr Hassall added Mr Khuram and his friends had been socialising at an apartment at nearby Anchor Point and the three defendants had been seen in the area on CCTV.

After Mr Javed had left with three friends, a further friend became concerned about the defendants at a nearby car park so Mr Javed and his friends returned, according to Mr Hassall.

Mr Javed and his friends followed the defendants, according to Mr Hassall, and two witnesses said they saw three males running on Countess Road near Clough Road followed by five males and then they heard shots.

Mr Hassall claimed one of the defendants tripped and the 19-year-old, who cannot be named, turned and fired several gunshots – three of which struck Mr Javed, and one of his friends suffered a minor gunshot injury to a foot.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how three man have denied murdering Sheffield solicitor Khuram Javed after he was shot dead on a footpath near Clough Road, Sheffield.

Mr Hassall said: “Each of the surviving members of that group describes trying to get out of the way – sheltering at the side of the footpath.”

A post mortem examination revealed one bullet struck Mr Javed in the thigh, another entered his back and came to rest in his neck and a final bullet passed into his chest, damaging his lungs and heart, with this last bullet causing his death. The examination also revealed Mr Javed had been stabbed in the back.

Mr Javed was pronounced dead at the scene at 10.09pm despite efforts to save his life.

Mr Hassall said the following day two further defendants – 24-year-old Sohidul Mohamed and 22-year-old Saydul Mohammed – transported the 19-year-old man, who cannot be named, to a safe house in Reading.

The 19 year-old Sheffield man, who cannot be identified; Kampira, of Sheffield, whose address cannot be reported for legal reasons and Atif Mohammed, of Sharrow Lane, Sharrow, Sheffield, have also pleaded not guilty to possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Sohidul Mohamed and Saydul Mohammed, both of The Greenway, Greenhill, Sheffield, have both pleaded not guilty to assisting an offender.

During police interviews Saydul Mohammed denied any involvement in the shooting and declined to comment further.

Sohidul Mohamed told police he had gone for petrol with Saydul Mohammed in a car and he had given his mother lifts shopping but he did not mention driving to Reading.

The 19-year-old, who cannot be named, gave no comment answers to the police.

Kampira claimed to police he had been at home and denied knowing Mr Javed or his friends.

Atif Mohammed only told officers he knew two of Mr Javed’s friends.