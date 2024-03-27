Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield man who secretly spied on a young woman using a hidden camera has been jailed.

Stephen Lee, of Eastcroft Glen, Westfield, Sheffield, was arrested by officers after a secret recording saw him admit to getting a "thrill" out of seeing the victim in her underwear or naked.

Lee, aged 56, who also offered to pay his victim for sex, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on March 5, 2024 where he pleaded guilty to the offence of voyeurism.

Last Thursday (March 21, 2023), Lee was sentenced to 12 months in prison at the same court, with the defendant also made subject to a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a 15-year restraining order which prevents him contacting the victim.

Speaking after Lee was jailed, PC Amy Shore, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Lee invaded this young woman's privacy and thought he could get away with capturing indecent footage of her.

"His behaviour was incredibly alarming and disturbing and I can't imagine what was going through his victim's mind when she realised what he had been doing.

"I want to commend her for her courage in coming forward and telling us about Lee's offending and I hope this sentence and the significant length of the restraining order allows her to heal and move on from must have been a traumatic time of her life.