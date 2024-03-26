Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A twisted Rotherham man groomed a 'vulnerable' girl before raping her multiple times over the course of a nine day period.

Brett Garbutt remained silent as he was jailed for five counts of rape committed against a teenage girl.

Brett Garbutt (pictured inset) remained silent as he was jailed for five counts of rape committed against a teenage girl during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on March 26, 2024

Judge Graham Reeds KC told Sheffield Crown Court that Garbutt was aware of the girl’s 'particular vulnerabilities' and 'exploited' them in order to carry out the offences.

"You were playing on her vulnerabilities…you should be ashamed of those intentions," Judge Reeds told Garbutt, during a sentencing hearing held on March 26, 2024.

He continued: "Your behaviour amounted to clear grooming behaviour, giving her money - lots of money - buying her clothes..."

Judge Reeds said Garbutt’s abuse, which also included forcing the girl to watch pornography, 'only came to an end' because she confided in a friend, who subsequently went to the police.

Garbutt was arrested a few days later, and made denials in police interviews, the court heard.

Prosecutor, Robert Stevenson, said Garbutt told the girl - who cannot be named for legal reasons - to destroy her clothing after learning that police were investigating.

DNA evidence taken from the girl proved to be a positive match for Garbutt, but he still initially entered not guilty pleas to the charges he faced of five counts of rape of a girl and one count of causing a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity, the court heard.

Referring to a letter Garbutt had sent to the court, Judge Reeds continued: "In your letter, you say you have remorse and are sorry for what you have done…I observe you were not showing any remorse in the police station. You were not showing any remorse when you pleaded not guilty and the case was fixed for trial when it was expected that the complainant would have to give evidence against you."

Garbutt, previously of Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, entered guilty pleas to all six sex offences a number of days before the trial was due to begin, the court heard.

Statements submitted to the court on the girl’s behalf describe the devastating impact of Garbutt’s abuse, including being physically sick during challenging parts of the prosecution process, and expressing that she 'does not want to be here' to those around her.

Mr Stevenson told the court that Garbutt was on bail for two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, relating to an attack upon two brothers, when he committed the sex offences.

The two men lived in the same flat block as Garbutt’s then-girlfriend, and when he admitted the offences at an earlier hearing, he claimed to have committed the assaults as part of self defence that had gone too far, the court heard.

This basis of plea was accepted by prosecutors.

Garbutt was in possession of a knife at the time of the assaults, the court heard.

Mr Stevenson said the two men sustained a number of injuries in the altercation, with one man left with a 'superficial puncture to the left side of his chest, and a slash wound to his right palm,' while the other man suffered an 'abrasion' to his chest.

The court was told that Garbutt has a number of criminal offences on his record - dating back to when he was a juvenile - including a previous conviction for grievous bodily harm, for which he received a seven-year prison term. He has no other sex offences on his record, however.

Defending, Joy Merriam said Garbutt’s best point of mitigation was his guilty pleas.

"He has expressed to me his extreme remorse and guilt…he describes himself as being remorseful, guilty and distressed by his actions."

Ms Merriam asked Judge Reeds to take Garbutt’s remorse into consideration, along with the fact he has no other sex offences on his record; and that the ones he was to be sentenced for were committed over a short period.

Judge Reeds jailed Garbutt for 12 years, and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which will remain in place until further order of the court

Ms Merriam suggested there was ‘another side’ to Garbutt’s character, and he had been showing 'compassion' and care to other prisoners while in prison on remand.

Judge Reeds jailed Garbutt for 12 years, and made him the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, which will remain in place until further order of the court.

Garbutt will also be required to sign on to the sex offenders’ register until further order of the court.

Speaking after Garbutt was jailed, Detective Constable Jessica Pearce, officer in charge, said: "I would like to commend the bravery of the young victim in coming forward to report Garbutt for the horrendous crimes he committed against her. The incredible strength she has shown throughout the investigation means that Garbutt will now spend many years of his life behind bars and he can’t harm her anymore.