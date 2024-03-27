Chesterfield Road, Woodseats: Traffic being diverted on major Sheffield road following collision
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic is being diverted on a major Sheffield road this morning, following a collision.
The collision reportedly took place on Chesterfield Road, which runs between the Meersbrook and Woodseats areas of the city, earlier today (Wednesday, March 27, 2024).
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
The information has been provided by bus operator, First, who said their 24 service has been disrupted following the collision.
"Services towards Lowedges diverting via Greenhill Parkway, Gervase Road & Lowedges Road," the First spokesperson said. More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.