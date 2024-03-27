Chesterfield Road, Woodseats: Traffic being diverted on major Sheffield road following collision

Bus services are also affected.
By Sarah Marshall
Published 27th Mar 2024, 10:32 GMT
Traffic is being diverted on a major Sheffield road this morning, following a collision.

The collision reportedly took place on Chesterfield Road, which runs between the Meersbrook and Woodseats areas of the city, earlier today (Wednesday, March 27, 2024).

The information has been provided by bus operator, First, who said their 24 service has been disrupted following the collision.

"Services towards Lowedges diverting via Greenhill Parkway, Gervase Road & Lowedges Road," the First spokesperson said. More to follow.

