A Steel City derby will take place next weekend as Sheffield Wednesday host Sheffield United, but it won’t be on Sky Sports’ main channel.

Despite being one of the biggest local rivalries in the country, and one rarely played in recent years, the game between the Owls and the Blades has not been selected for Sky Sports main event coverage. But all is not lost for those who couldn’t get a ticket.

Around 34,000 Wednesdayites and Unitedites are set to visit Hillsborough on March 16th, and many had presumed that the 12.30 Sunday kickoff was partly down to decisions from the broadcasters. It's understood, however, that the date and time are after police advice rather than anything else.

The fact that the Old Firm between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership kicks off at the same time has no doubt had some bearing on the decision not to broadcast the game, as will the Carabao Cup final between Liverpool and Newcastle United later in the day. But a non-televised Steel City derby is practically unheard of.

How to watch Sheffied Wednesday v Sheffield United

It’s understood, however, that rather than not being televised at all, Wednesday’s game against United will be available on Sky Sports+, which can be watched on smart TVs and laptops etc. even though it won’t have the full coverage that other games - including the last derby - are given.

The game is set to be one of the biggest attendances in S6 in years, and not everybody will have been able to get their hands on a ticket - either in the home stands or the away end - as Hillsborough plays host to the Blades for the first time in six years. It’s why the Sky decision has come as such as a surprise.

Wednesday are out for revenge after losing the reverse fixture at Bramall Lane, while the Blades are looking to keep their title hopes alive by completing the double over their bitter rivals, so there’s plenty on the line. And many are disappointed that more of a big deal isn’t being made of it by the broadcaster.

