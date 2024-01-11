Stag Inn, Wickersley Road: Man fell down stairs & was knocked unconscious after assault at Rotherham pub
Police want to speak to the two men pictured in these CCTV images, because it believed they may be able to assist with the investigation.
An alleged assault carried out by two men at a Rotherham pub resulted in the victim falling down a set of steps and being knocked unconscious, police have said.
South Yorkshire Police have released these CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the assault, which reportedly took place at the Stag Inn Pub on Wickersley Road, between Herringthorpe and Wickersley in Rotherham, at around 11pm on December 14, 2023.
Speaking today (Thursday, January 11, 2024), A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that two men assaulted a man causing him to fall down a set of steps and lose consciousness.
"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the men in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
"The men are described as white, of slim and medium build, around 30-years-old, and 5ft 10 inches tall. One man is described as having a medium length beard and the other man a full beard.
"Do you recognise them?"
Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal at: https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form.