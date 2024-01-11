"It seems to me that everything you’ve said has been a lie to manipulate the system."

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A defendant who 'forcibly punched' a South Yorkshire Police officer - and claimed he did so because of traumatic Taliban interrogation flashbacks - has been condemned by a Sheffield judge for repeatedly lying in an attempt to 'manipulate the system'.

Police officers from the force attended the 'immigration hotel' where the defendant, Qudrat Timori, was residing on September 29, 2023, after receiving reports that a fight had broken out there, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prosecution barrister, Mark Thomas, said Timori, who arrived in the country earlier that month, was seen to be injured with a cut on his hand when officers entered the room where he was located.

Police officers from the force attended the ‘immigration hotel’ where the defendant, Qudrat Timori (pictured), was residing on September 29, 2023, after receiving reports that a fight had broken out there, Sheffield Crown Court heard

Describing the circumstances of the attack carried out by Timori, Judge David Dixon told him: "When the officer arrived, you jumped up from a bed, put your hand up, as if it was a gun, and pretended to shoot her, before punching the officer forcibly twice to the face."

Mitigating on Timori’s behalf, Mahdev Sachdev referred to claims made by his client to the author of his pre-sentence report, in which Timori said he 'felt like he was being interrogated by the Taliban at that stage'.

Mr Sachdev suggested Timori's confusion was a product of flashbacks from a 'traumatic' situation in Afghanistan, in which Timori was arrested and interrogated by the Taliban for 'working with the local police'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They were seeking information about his cousin. His two friends, who were also interrogated, had been killed. He was the only survivor," continued Mr Sachdev.

Judge Dixon, however, said he 'did not accept' that as an explanation for the violence carried out by Timori violence 'for one second at all'.

Read More Killamarsh killings house: Site of Chandos Crescent tragedy near Sheffield transformed into peaceful space

He added: "It seems to me that was a blatant lie to get around what you perceived to be a difficult situation. By pretending your hand was a gun, it negates any suggestion at all that you believed they were the Taliban."

Judge Dixon said he believes Timori has told a number of other lies, and consequently does not have any faith in his mitigation or ability to be rehabilitated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defendant’s prospect of rehabilitation is a factor judges are required to consider when deciding whether a custodial sentence can be suspended.

"You’ve tried to play the system repeatedly by changing your age. You are now perceived to be 25 or 26 years-old, but no-one knows your exact date of birth because you lie repeatedly about it. You lied at one stage, saying you were a child, doubtless thinking it would help your case. You are clearly not a child," Judge Dixon told Timori.

Mr Smith told a hearing held on January 9, 2024 that the officer suffered bruising and swelling to her eyes and nose in the attack; and there was a 'suspected fracture,' however the Crown had been unable to ascertain 'the conclusion of her injuries'.

In addition to receiving hospital treatment, the police officer had needed to take preventative HIV medication, with a number of side-effects including nausea, the court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer 'said very little about the impact of the offence' in her statement to the court; but she did 'express concerns and worry' about her injuries and any potential implications, Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith told the court that despite initially answering no comment in his police interview, Timori subsequently 'appeared apologetic' when shown the body-worn footage of the incident.

Timori, whose registered address is the Doncaster International Hotel at White Rose Way, Doncaster where the attack took place, pleaded guilty to an offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Continuing with his mitigation, Mr Sachdev said that Timori recognises the seriousness of the offence, and had repeatedly said how sorry he was during their conferences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the court that during Timori’s time in custody on remand, his 'traumatic episodes' of flashbacks had been getting worse, and had rendered him unconscious on at least two occasions.

Judge Dixon said he also perceived this claim to be a 'lie'.

Qudrat Timori has been jailed for 10 months

He said it was not possible to know Timori’s criminal background in his country of origin, and would have to work on the basis he has no criminal convictions, which is the case in Britain.

Timori was jailed for 10 months by Judge Dixon, who also ordered for his sentencing remarks to be passed on to the Border Agency, prior to Timori’s asylum application being considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It seems to me that everything you’ve said has been a lie to manipulate the system. As a result of that, the Border Agency should give very careful consideration to your stay in this country," Judge Dixon said.

Speaking after Timori was jailed, Detective Sergeant Rob Zarchi, officer in charge of the case, said: "Our officers come to work every day and consistently demonstrate their commitment and dedication to serving their local communities and keeping people safe.

"No officer should face violence or aggression in the course of their duties and we have absolutely zero tolerance for individuals who choose to be violent towards our officers and will work swiftly alongside partner agencies in the criminal justice system to bring individuals before the courts.