Stabbing victim now stable after knife attack in Sheffield
A man critically injured in a stabbing in Sheffield is now in a stable condition in hospital.
South Yorkshire Police said the 19-year-old, who was attacked in Attercliffe in the early hours of Saturday, July 6, is due to be discharged from hospital over the next couple of days.
He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but is said to be recovering well.
Police officers were alerted to the stabbing on Oakes Green – between the Sapphire Lounge and M.A Tooling on Attercliffe Road – at around 1am.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The force said there were reports of a disturbance at the scene.
Six men were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released from custody.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 76 of Saturday, July 6.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.