A police cordon in a Sheffield street where a man’s body was found – sparking a murder probe – has been lifted.

By Lee Peace
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 08:44

Police officers found the body of a man at a property in The Grove, Wharncliffe Side, at 4.30pm on Friday.

A man's body was found in a house on The Grove, Wharncliffe Side, last Friday (Picture: Lee Peace)

Officers had been called out after concerns were raised about the occupants' safety.

A 55-year-old woman was arrested in suspicion of murder and has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The road was sealed off all weekend by police but the road has been reopened as of this morning.

The man whose body was found has not been formally identified yet.

South Yorkshire Police said: "At this time, the man's death is being treated as suspicious and enquiries are ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death."

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.