South Yorkshire Police still hunting Barnsley man with teardrop tattoos who is wanted over sexual offences
Detectives have shared this photo of a South Yorkshire man with distinctive teardrop tattoos who is wanted over sexual offences.
South Yorkshire Police are trying to track down Shaun Wightman after he failed to appear in court on August 5 this year to answer charges relating to sexual offences that took place in January 2020.
Wightman, 56, is based in Barnsley but is known to travel frequently across Yorkshire.
He is described as white, of stocky build and around 5ft6ins, with several tattoos on his neck and face, including teardrop tattoos beneath his eyes and a star tattoo on his neck.
Officers have asked anyone who sees him not to approach him but to instead call police immediately on 999.
Police originally appealed for help to find him shortly after he failed to appear in court but re-issued the appeal on Tuesday, December 7.
If you have any information as to Wightman’s whereabouts, you can report this online or call 101, quoting reference number 14/XN/10181/20.