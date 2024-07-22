Sheffield stabbing: No arrests over St Mary's Gate knife attack while victim 'not engaging' with police

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2024, 08:04 BST
Police are yet to arrest anyone over a life-threatening knife attack on a teenager in a Sheffield underpass.

The underpass off St Mary’s Gate was shut by police on April 8 this year after two 17-year-old boys were attacked by “two unknown offenders” at around 6:45am.

One of the victims suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands, and was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

Now, more than three months later, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed they are yet to make any arrests over the attack .

It is also understood that although the victim has recovered from his critical condition, he has stopped engaging with officers working on the case.

A spokesperson for SYP said: “Specialist officers completed an area search for weapons to no gain.

“The victim has recovered but is not engaging with officers. The investigation has been filed pending further information coming to light.”

The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and suffered minor knife injuries to his hands, and was also taken to hospital.

Anyone with information should quote incident 165 of April 8, 2024 when getting in touch.

