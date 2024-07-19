Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly two months since a mass brawl in Sheffield left 21 people in hospital, police say no one has yet been charged.

Violence erupted on Woodbourn Road during the afternoon of Saturday, May 25.

Footage shared online showed around 100 people at the scene, some of whom were armed with weapons.

South Yorkshire Police said shortly after the fight that 21 people had been taken to hospital but none with injuries that were thought to be life-threatening and they had all since been discharged.

Last month, the force announced that 27 people had been arrested in connection with the brawl.

Those people include a 48-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, following a warrant which was executed at an address in Middlewood on June 6.

Nearly two months on from the ugly scenes on Woodbourn Road, police told The Star there had been no further arrests and that all 27 people who had been arrested remained on bail, with no one having yet been charged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 364 of May 25, 2024. Alternatively, you can get in touch via this link.

You can also share information anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.