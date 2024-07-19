Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Sheffield have launched an investigation after a man exposed himself in the TK Maxx store at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

Star Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Sarah Marshall

South Yorkshire Police revealed the incident reportedly happened at around 4pm on February 21, 2024.

The force have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to their ongoing enquiries.

Police investigating an incident at TK Maxx in Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks shopping centre, where a man exposed himself, want to speak to the person pictured as they believe he may be able to help with their enquiries | South Yorkshire Police

The man is described as Asian, in his mid-40s, 5ft 10ins tall, and of average build. He has short, dark, black and grey hair and dark facial stubble.

Anyone who recognises the man is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police via its online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

Quote investigation number 14/39989/24 when getting in touch. You can access the online portal here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.