A passenger is in hospital with life-threatening injuries and an arrest has been made following a crash in Sheffield this morning.

St Mary’s Gate, Bramall Lane and St Mary’s Road are still shut today (June 17) after what is believed to have been a black Volkswagen Golf collided with a roadside barrier at 2am.

Officers found two people inside the car, with the driver believed to have left the scene before their arrival.

Both of the occupants were taken to hospital, with the front-seat passenger having suffered life-threatening injuries.

The second passenger, a 15-year-old teenager, was treated for minor injuries.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 71 of June 17, 2024.