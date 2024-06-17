St Mary's Gate crash Sheffield: Man arrested as passenger suffers life-threatening injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
St Mary’s Gate, Bramall Lane and St Mary’s Road are still shut today (June 17) after what is believed to have been a black Volkswagen Golf collided with a roadside barrier at 2am.
Officers found two people inside the car, with the driver believed to have left the scene before their arrival.
Both of the occupants were taken to hospital, with the front-seat passenger having suffered life-threatening injuries.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox.
The second passenger, a 15-year-old teenager, was treated for minor injuries.
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 71 of June 17, 2024.
Closures include St Mary’s Gate westbound from Shoreham Street to London Road. Bramall Lane is also closed on approach to the roundabout.