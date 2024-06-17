Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A major route on Sheffield’s ring road is closed this morning following a crash.

Large stretches of St Mary’s Gate and St Mary’s Road coming off of the roundabout with Bramall Lane have been shut by police today (June 17) following a crash involving an unknown number of vehicles at around 6am.

Officers have shut surrounding roads and delays are expected during the morning commute, with severe congestion already building on Bramall Lane as drivers try to navigate around the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures include St Mary’s Gate westbound from Shoreham Street to London Road. Bramall Lane is also closed on approach to the roundabout.