David Derek Hunter, 63, from Kimberworth, has been charged with two offences over incidents alleged to have taken place in 2003 and 2004.

He appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Tuesday, September 20 charged with indecent assault and engaging in sexual activity with a child.

He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on October 18, where he is expected to enter a guilty or not guilty plea to the charges he faces.

The charges came follow enquiries as part of Operation Stovewood, an investigation into allegations of non-familial child sexual abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.