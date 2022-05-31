Spring Close View, Gleadless: Arrests made following huge brawl in Sheffield involving '20 men with weapons'

Two teenagers have been arrested following a fight that broke out in a Sheffield neighbourhood, involving a group of around 20 men with weapons.

By Sarah Marshall
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 1:08 pm
Updated Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 1:09 pm

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) received a number of reports around 8.45pm on Friday, May 27 of a group of people fighting on Spring Close View, Gleadless.

A SYP spokesperson said today (Tuesday, May 31): “It was reported there were around 20 young men aged between 15 and 20-years-old, with weapons.

“Officers attended and most of the group had already left. There were no reports of injuries.

SYP’s Special Constabulary Tweeted about the brawl over the weekend, posting a picture of a utility knife in connection with the incident.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class A drugs.

“Police are continuing with enquiries.”

Anybody with information is asked to call SYP on 101, quoting incident number 1012 of May 27.