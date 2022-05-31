South Yorkshire Police (SYP) received a number of reports around 8.45pm on Friday, May 27 of a group of people fighting on Spring Close View, Gleadless.
A SYP spokesperson said today (Tuesday, May 31): “It was reported there were around 20 young men aged between 15 and 20-years-old, with weapons.
“Officers attended and most of the group had already left. There were no reports of injuries.
Read More
“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class A drugs.
“Police are continuing with enquiries.”
SYP’s Special Constabulary tweeted about the brawl over the weekend, posting a picture of a utility knife in connection with the incident.
Anybody with information is asked to call SYP on 101, quoting incident number 1012 of May 27.