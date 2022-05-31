South Yorkshire Police (SYP) received a number of reports around 8.45pm on Friday, May 27 of a group of people fighting on Spring Close View, Gleadless.

A SYP spokesperson said today (Tuesday, May 31): “It was reported there were around 20 young men aged between 15 and 20-years-old, with weapons.

“Officers attended and most of the group had already left. There were no reports of injuries.

SYP’s Special Constabulary Tweeted about the brawl over the weekend, posting a picture of a utility knife in connection with the incident.

“A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of class A drugs.

“Police are continuing with enquiries.”

